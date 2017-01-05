Mellor: Pool can’t dwell on defeat

Defender Kelvin Mellor warned “bad vibes” could set into the Blackpool squad if his team-mates dwell too much on Monday’s defeat to Mansfield Town, writes MATT SCRAFTON.

The Seasiders slumped to their second straight defeat on home turf with a disappointing 1-0 defeat to the Stags.

Matt Green snatched all three points for Mansfield with his first-half deflected effort.

With a FA Cup third round tie coming up against Championship side Barnsley at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, Mellor insists there’s no time for Blackpool to feel sorry for themselves.

Instead, he says the Seasiders must move on quickly from Monday’s defeat as they prepare to face a Barnsley side only two places adrift of the Championship play-off spots.

“It’s gone now, obviously you’re frustrated but you’ve got to move on and be positive,” he said.

“We can’t dwell on a loss, we want to be pushing up the table and it’s not going to happen if we don’t have a good vibes around the place.

“We’ve not been bad at home this season and we now have the FA Cup to look forward to on Saturday.

“But we’ve lost two at home now so Saturday will be a good test for us to go on and get a win.”

The Seasiders had taken four points from six over the Christmas period from their two away fixtures at Hartlepool United and Grimsby Town but suffered defeat in their first fixture of 2017.

Mellor had Pool’s best chance when his header was cleared off the line at Bloomfield Road, summing up a frustrating afternoon.

But aside from that, the Seasiders struggled to create any more clear chances of note.

He added: “I think we deserved something, especially second half. We pushed them back and thought a goal was going to come.

“It was a tough day. A bit of tiredness crept in and we lacked the last bit of quality in the final third.”

As of yesterday, Barnsley had sold just over 2,500 tickets for Saturday’s FA Cup game, which kicks off at 3pm.

The Yorkshire club announced just under 500 tickets are still on sale.