Mellor backs Blackpool to end goal drought

Kelvin Mellor says Blackpool need to go back to the drawing board to find the answers to their recent loss of firepower.

The Seasiders have scored only once in their last four games and were toothless in front of goal during Monday’s 1-0 home defeat by Mansfield.

Pool were rampant earlier in this season, scoring four at home on three occasions.

They are still League Two’s fifth-highest scorers but are now finding it tough in front of goal.

But Mellor, Pool’s first- choice right-back, is confident they will eventually get it right.

“It was tough out there,” he said. “It’s a hard one to explain. In the second half we pushed Mansfield back but we just lacked in the final third. Whether it was a cross or a pass, it just wasn’t right.

“We’ve just got to go back to the tactics board, and we’ll analyse ourselves and watch the game back. We’ll work in training to put it right.”

Manager Gary Bowyer opted to make four changes for the game, with Danny Pugh, Michael Cain, Danny Philliskirk and Armand Gnanduillet all coming into the side for Pool’s second game in three days.

It seemed to upset the balance of the side and they struggled to create clear-cut chances on home turf.

Asked if the changes had a negative impact, Mellor said: “Not really. I thought the team we put out was more than capable of getting a result.

“The personnel all knew what they were doing, so that’s not the case.”

Defender Mellor had Blackpool’s best chance of the game – a header which was cleared off the line when the score was still 0-0.

“I thought I got a good connection on it and it was going in until it was cleared off the line,” the 25-year-old said.

“It was a bit frustrating really as it would have been nice to get one to put us in the lead – maybe then the game would have been different.”

The former Crewe man was also left frustrated by Mansfield’s winner, which crept past Sam Slocombe at his near post after the keeper had been wrongfooted by Danny Pugh’s deflection.

The goal came after Clark Robertson had needlessly given the ball away in his own half.

Mellor added: “It was very frustrating. It was a tough game for us, which we knew it was going to be because it was similar to the game at their place (when Blackpool also lost 1-0 in November), but I thought we deserved something out of it.

“It wasn’t a well-worked goal or anything like that. We almost gifted it to them.

“Obviously they countered us and it was a deflection that went in, which was unfortunate because it could have gone anywhere.”