McAlister suffers suspected broken leg

Blackpool midfielder Jim McAlister has been rushed to hospital with a suspected broken leg suffered in the 1-1 draw against Colchester United.

U's substitute Sean Murray was shown a straight red for his late and rash challenge on McAlister, who was stretchered off and replaced by Eddie Nolan.

It meant Colchester were forced to end the game with nine men after Tom Eastman had earlier hobbled off with three changes already made, but the Seasiders were unable to take advantage.

Speaking after the match, Pool boss Gary Bowyer said: "The most frustrating bit from this afternoon is the potential loss of Jim McAlister, which puts things into perspective.

"He's going to hospital now in an ambulance with a suspected broken leg.

"We hope it's not that and we wish him a speedy recovery.

"It was a shocker of a challenge I'm afraid and a red card all day long. But hopefully we can get some good news and it's not as bad as it's first feared."

