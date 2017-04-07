McAlister: Seasiders’ offer is just the ticket

Jim McAlister has paid tribute to the work of the emergency services and NHS staff ahead of Blackpool’s free ticket initiative this weekend.

The club’s home fixture against Grimsby Town – dubbed “Services Saturday” – will see free tickets handed out to emergency service staff, NHS workers and armed forces personnel.

For McAlister, who is currently recovering from a broken leg, the gesture couldn’t be any more appropriate given the treatment he received from doctors, paramedics and nurses when he sustained his injury against Colchester United in February.

He said: “I’m really grateful for the actions of those responding to my injury and the medical assistance I received on the pitch, in the ambulance and at the hospital.

“The care and consideration was first class and just highlights the fantastic job these people do on a daily basis, sometimes under great strain and pressure.

“It’s something we shouldn’t take for granted and I’m pleased that the club is acknowledging that by offering out free tickets.”

The club say the offer is in place as a thank you to those who ensure public safety and health, enforce the law, protect lives and deal with medical emergencies.

It is open to those in the police, fire service, RNLI and armed forces as well as health service throughout Lancashire.

McAlister added: “These people show incredible bravery and dedication, putting themselves at risk for the benefit of others. They deserve to be recognised for doing it.”

Those eligible can obtain tickets by visiting the ticket office with a relevant ID badge or card by 5pm today.