Matt: Pool squad fit for promotion push

Blackpool striker Jamille Matt believes there is already enough quality in the squad to have a shot at promotion with the January transfer window only days away.

The Seasiders will spend Christmas Day eighth in the League Two table, just one point and one position away from the play-off spots.

The former Fleetwood man says that any arrivals in January will be welcomed with open arms, but insists the current Pool squad is more than capable of realising its lofty ambitions this season.

He said: “Luckily, I’ve been involved in a few squads that have pushed for promotion in the last couple of seasons and it’s always a squad game. I think that it’s very rare that you have 11, 12 or 13 players that play the full season and play every game and you’re successful in doing that.

“I think that we have a very good squad at the minute, I don’t think we need a massive amount of players in but if the gaffer sees fit to tweak the squad and it improves us, then I think that all the lads would be for it.

“I think the squad that we have got at the minute is good enough to be challenging as we’ve shown in the last couple of games where we’ve been on a good run.”

Matt has scored four goals since his move to Blackpool in the summer, making 18 appearances in all competitions.

And, overall, the 27-year-old has been pleased with his contribution so far at Bloomfield Road.

“At the start, it was a bit stop-start for me but since then, I’d like to think that I have got into the team and done reasonably well,” he said.

“We’ve had a good run of results apart from the blip on Saturday (the 2-0 defeat to Luton) so we’ll be looking to put that right. If I’m part of that, then I’ll be buzzing.”

The Tangerines now have three games in just eight days over Christmas and New Year.

Matt added: “Christmas is a period where you can pick up a lot of points in a very small period of time.

“We’ve got no-one to fear in this league so we’ll be looking to get nine points from those games.

“The way that the table is, a win can get you up a few places and a loss can drop you a few places. We obviously dropped out of the play-off positions at the weekend and our immediate target is about getting back in there.”