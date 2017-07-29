MATCH REPORT: Macclesfield 0 Blackpool 2

Blackpool forward Mark Cullen’s continued to finish up where he left off in League Two as the clinical forward fired the Seasiders to a convincing 2-0 victory over National League side Macclesfield.

‘Pool strolled to victory thanks to Cullen’s second-half double with the in-from Bright Osayi-Samuel instrumental in both goals to help the play-off final hero end pre-season on a high with a six-goal tally after recovering from injury.

Boss Gary Bowyer made eight changes from the side that beat Chorley 3-0 in midweek as he rotated his squad ahead of the season opener at Bradford next Saturday.

Jimmy Ryan, Kyle Vassell and Brad Potts were also not risked due to knocks ahead of the big League One start.

It was a quiet first half but Blackpool showed some of the bite that would come in the second half as Cullen pounced on a terrible back header by David Fitzpatrick but could only divert the ball straight at keeper Jalal.

Up the other end Tyrone Marsh found himself unmarked at the back stick but could only nod the ball over Allsop’s bar.

The Seasiders were forced into an early substitution as new boy Sean Longstaff left the field with his face streaming with blood.

Great play by Pool in the middle of the park saw Kelvin Mellor released on the left flank but his ball across the six-yard box was just cleared by a Macclesfield man.

After an uneventful first half it was a much improved second half for Bowyer’s men as they turned on the class and showed their higher league pedigree, managing to get the ball down and pass it across the park and bring Osayi-Samuel’s pace into the game as the opposition tired.

And it was Osayi-Samuel who was instrumental in the Seasiders taking the lead as a trademark pacey run saw him get in behind Macclesfield before his cross was diverted out for a corner and it was from that set-piece that he whipped the ball in for Cullen to sneak in and nod home in the 59th minute.

Osayi-Samuel pulled the strings for the second as he cut through a sea of blue shirts like a hot knife through butter before pulling the trigger, his shot was too hot for the Macclesfield keeper to handle and he parried it straight into the path of poacher Cullen who just kept the ball alive and scooped it home from a tight angle on the left in the 68th minute.

The on-fire forward was denied his hat-trick by the quick-fire reflexes of Macclesfield’s trialist substitute keeper who just tipped his header over.

The hosts did threaten towards the close as another trialist hit the woodwork but Blackpool survived that late scare to record a convincing victory.

Blackpool: Allsop (Williams), Mellor, Tilt (Hartley), Robertson (Anderton), Daniel, Longstaff (Delfouneso), Turton, Cooke (Taylor), Clayton (Philliskirk), Osayi-Samuel (Matt), Cullen (Gnanduillet).