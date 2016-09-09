MATCH REPORT: Colchester 3-2 Blackpool

Blackpool fell to a cruel 3-2 defeat away at Colchester despite a spirited performance in Essex.

Two second-half goals from experienced front man Chris Porter were enough to down the Tangerines, who may feel hard done by after an impressive performance on the road.

Blackpool dominated for much of the first half but headed in level at 1-1 after a late equaliser from the hosts.

But Colchester came out firing in the second half and raced into a 3-1 lead.

A late Brad Potts free-kick ensured a frantic final few minutes but the hosts held on for a 3-2 win.

Blackpool started the game well, with Brad Potts having an early shot blocked from inside the box in the opening moments.

Kyle Vasell then volleyed straight at Sam Walker in the Colchester goal after the home side had cleared a corner.

Sammie Szmodics had Colchester’s real first chance of the game after firing wide from just outside the box, after a good knock down by striker Chris Porter.

But it was Gnanduillet who gave the Seasiders the lead in the 13th minute after being put through by Kyle Vasselll, before shrugging off the defender and calmly slotting home from inside the box.

It was far too easy for the striker, who bagged his second goal in as many games.

Just after the 20-minute mark, Blackpool came close again after ‘keeper Walker looked unconvincing punching away a Danny Pugh free-kick from near the corner flag.

Brad Potts then went close on the half-hour mark when he cut inside and dragged a shot just wide.

But Pool were pegged back shortly before half-time when Sammie Szmodics fired home from inside the area after the ball had fallen at his feet.

Aldred had a half-chance before the half-time whistle blew, but he was unable to keep his header down after a delivery from a corner.

It was the home side who started the second half with the momentum, with Drey Wright seeing his effort just deflected over.

Just minutes later a lofted cross was narrowly headed wide by Kurtis Guthrie as the hosts began to heap on the pressure.

It was Guthrie again who came close on 54 minutes, with his header well tipped over by Slocombe from Dickenson’s cross.

Colchester then found the goal their second-half pressure warranted, when Chris Porter tapped in virtually on the goalline after a corner was flicked on. Slocombe will have been disappointed after the cross evaded him at the near post.

Blackpool weathered a 15-minute spell and began to see more of the ball as the half wore on.

Brad Potts should have found the back of the net when his close-range header was palmed away by Walker, after a great in-swinging cross from Vassell.

Colchester immediately broke and Slocombe saved well from substitute Tarique Fosu, who made a real difference after coming on at half-time.

Colchester became a real threat on the break in the final 15 to 20 minutes of the game.

Dickenson went close after being sent through on goal, but Slocombe reacted well and smothered the ball at his feet.

On 80 minutes, Blackpool players were screaming for a penalty when Mellor’s header back across the box appeared to have been handled in the box, but the referee disagreed.

But Pool’s pressure came to nothing when the game was sewn up with just five minutes on the clock. The impressive Fosu passed to Porter in the box, who turned smartly and fired into bottom corner.

Just minutes later Porter was inches away from his hat-trick when he twisted and turned in the box and fired just wide of the far post.

Brad Potts scored Blackpool’s second of the game from a free-kick just outside of the box, which the keeper failed to deal with.

But the visitors were unable to push on and find an equaliser their performance surely warranted.

Colchester: Walker, Brindley, Prosser, Eastman, Kinsella (Fosu), Wright, Lapslie (Slater), Guthrie (Kamara), Dickenson, Szmodics, Porter

Subs not used: Bransgrove, Vincent-Young, Wynter, Johnstone

Blackpool: Slocombe, Mellor, Aldred, Robertson, Taylor, Daniel (Osayi-Samuel), Potts, McAlister (Payne), Pugh, Vassell (Philliskirk), Gnanduillet

Subs not used: Dean Lyness, Aimson, Cain, Yeates

Referee: Brendan Malone (Wiltshire)

Attendance: 3,077 (Blackpool, 202)