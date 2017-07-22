MATCH REPORT: Blackpool 4-3 Salford

Bright Osayi-Samuel grabbed a goal and two assists as Blackpool saw off Salford City in an entertaining seven-goal thriller.

The Seasiders got off to the worst start possible when their former striker Jack Redshaw, who was only announced as a new Salford player prior to kick-off, gave his new club the lead after just two minutes.

Pool almost forced an instant response when Kyle Vassell went close with a low curling effort, but he only had a few minutes to wait to add his name to the scoresheet, tapping home unmarked from Bright Osayi-Samuel’s pass across goal.

Gary Bowyer’s side were clearly intent on playing possession-based football, starting from the back, which led to a couple of chances coming Max Clayton’s way but he was unable to find the back of the net.

Pool were in charge of the opening period but had to wait until the stroke of half time to get themselves in front, with Brad Potts lashing home from the edge of the box - with Osayi-Samuel grabbing his second assist of the game.

The young winger found himself in the thick of the action at the start of the second half when he put his side 3-1 ahead after running unopposed into the Salford box and drilling across the keeper and into the far corner.

Salford got themselves back on level terms with two quickfire goals, the first coming after Michael Nottingham was afforded too much time and space to rifle home from just inside the box.

Then that man Redshaw, who was only released by Blackpool at the end of last season, bagged his second and Salford’s third with an exquisite curling effort.

But they weren’t level for long, as Max Clayton put Pool’s noses back in front when he turned impressively before shooting high into the Salford net - a goal which turned out to be the winner.

The hosts had a couple of good chances towards the end to equalise but they found substitute goalkeeper Christoffer Mafoumbi in good form.

Osayi-Samuel went close to a second in the dying minutes but could only fire wide after a fine solo run.

Pool’s second XI romped to a 6-0 win away at Radcliffe, where Nathan Delfouneso helped himself to a hat-trick, while Jamille Matt and Danny Philliskirk also found the back of the net. Mark Cullen marked his return from injury with a brace.

Blackpool’s next friendly comes against Chorley on Tuesday night, before their pre-season is wrapped up at Macclesfield Town next weekend.

XI vs Salford: Allsop (Mafoumbi), Mellor, Hartley, Robertson, Taylor, Ryan, Cooke, Potts, Cooke, Osayi-Samuel, Vassell (Gnanduillet)

XI vs Radcliffe: Williams, Turton, Aimson, Tilt, Anderton, Trialist, Longstaff, Daniel, Delfouneso, Matt, Philliskirk (Cullen)