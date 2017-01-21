MATCH REPORT: Blackpool 2-2 Yeovil

Nathan Delfouneso scored a dramatic injury time equaliser on his return to Bloomfield Road as Blackpool drew 2-2 with Yeovil.

The Glovers thought they had won the game when captain Darren Ward drilled home with just 10 minutes left on the clock, but Delfouneso was there to notch in the fifth minute of injury time to rescue his side a point.

Kelvin Mellor had earlier got the Seasiders back on level terms with his seventh goal of the season after former Pool man Francois Zoko had given Yeovil a surprise first half lead.

But Delfouneso proved to be the hero at the death as he returned for a fourth spell with the Seasiders.

The first chance of the game came Blackpool’s way and it was a good one, with Jamille Matt only able to nod over the bar after rising highest to get on the end of a Mark Yeates corner.

The visitors started to grow into the game after making a slow start, and brought a good block out of Will Aimson when Sam Slocombe’s weak punch fell to Nathan Smith who drilled low at goal.

The Glovers looked dangerous in their air and went close with a Darren Ward header which looped onto the roof of the net after the Yeovil captain was left unmarked in the Blackpool box.

Jamille Matt, playing in a lone striker’s role, showed endeavour to get himself onto his own flick-on but lobbed wastefully over the bar with the goalkeeper stranded in no man’s land.

With just over half an hour played, the deadlock was broken with former Blackpool man Francois Zoko tapping in at the back post.

It was a sloppy goal to concede from Blackpool’s point of view with the experienced striker having a simple tap in after getting on the end of Tom Eaves’ near post flick-on.

The visitors almost doubled their lead on the stroke of half time with Matt Dolan seeing his well-struck half volley palmed away by Sam Slocombe.

The Seasiders made an encouraging start to the second half with Mark Yeates trying his luck with a header from Bright Osayi-Samuel’s floated cross, which was easily collected by Yeovil ‘keeper Arthur Krysiak.

Kelvin Mellor was then unleashed down the right-hand side as Pool began to threaten for the first time in the match, but his drilled effort went sailing over the bar.

Gary Bowyer made two substitutions on the hour mark as he looked for some inspiration, with new signings Sanmi Odelusi and Nathan Delfouneso brought into the action.

Delfouneso, now in his fourth spell at the club, was straight into the action as he curled wide of the far post after some good work from Osayi-Samuel.

Krysiak was then called into action to get down and save well from Tom Aldred’s snap shot, with Will Aimson nodding narrowly wide at the back post.

The Seasiders’ persistence finally paid off when Kelvin Mellor tapped in an equaliser with 20 minutes remaining.

It came after some great work by Delfouneso down the left flank after beating two men and pulling back for Mellor to grab his seventh goal of the season.

At that point you would be forgiven for thinking there would only be one winner with Pool pushing ahead for a second, but Yeovil struck for the second time to regain the lead.

Captain Darren Ward drilled home into a virtually empty net after Slocombe could only spill a cross into his path.

But more late drama ensued when Delfouneso tapped in virtually on the goalline after a Danny Pugh free kick had been deflected by a Yeovil defender.

Blackpool: Slocombe, Mellor, Aldred, Aimson, Robertson, Philliskirk (Odelusi), Pugh, McAlister, Yeates (Delfouneso), Osayi-Samuel, Matt.

Subs not used: Lyness, Nolan, Des Pres, Cullen, Gnanduillet

Yeovil: Krysiak, Shephard, Smith, Dolan, Dawson, Eaves, Dickson (Mugabi), Zoko (Harrison), Butcher, Sowunmi (Whitfield), Ward

Subs not used: Maddison, Lacey, Storer, Goodship

Referee: Carl Boyeson

Attendance: 2,885 (167 Yeovil)