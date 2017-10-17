MATCH REPORT: Blackpool 2-1 Bury

Blackpool weathered a second half storm from Lee Clark’s Bury side to secure their first win in five games.

Curtis Tilt netted his first goal for the club to seal the win for Gary Bowyer’s men and to extend their impressive unbeaten run at Bloomfied Road.

Kelvin Mellor’s goal split the two sides in a fairly uneventful opening period but it was backs-against-the-wall stuff in the second half after Bury got back on level terms through dangerman Jermaine Beckford.

The Shakers then enjoyed a sustained spell of pressure in the Blackpool half for much of the second period, but Tilt’s header proved to be the difference between the evenly matched sides.

The Seasiders were forced into an unforeseen change before the first whistle had even been blown, with Jay Spearing coming into the side in place of Jimmy Ryan who pulled up with an injury during the warm-up.

Spearing then went on to play a hand in the first opportunity of the game which fell to the exact man who Blackpool would have wanted it to - Sean Longstaff - but his low effort was palmed away by Bury ‘keeper Leo Fasan.

Blackpool’s Ryan Allsop had to be equally sharp to beat away Chris Maguire’s rasping drive for the visitors.

Curtis Tilt had his hands full with the dangerous Jermaine Beckford and he had to be on guard to block at the near post with the former Leeds United striker waiting to pounce.

The Shakers were posing plenty of problems on the break, especially down their right hand side, but could only engineer a couple of half chances in the opening exchanges.

But Lee Clark’s men were just inches away from taking the lead when Maguire’s curling free kick from 30 yards out grazed the top of the crossbar, with Allsop completely rooted to the spot.

Clark Robertson had a chance from range but could only fizz his effort straight at the Bury ‘keeper.

The Seasiders piled the pressure on in the final moments of the first half and came close through Nathan Delfouneso, although Fasan was there again to thwart Gary Bowyer’s men.

But they weren’t left to rue their miss for too long as the deadlock was broken a minute later through Kelvin Mellor, who stuck away a simple tap in at the far post from Longstaff’s smart pullback.

It’s fair to say the goal had been coming after a sustained period of pressure from Bowyer’s side, but they were forced to hold on at the start of the second half as the Shakers looked to force their way back into the game.

The Shakers came out a changed side in the second half, unleashing attack after attack with Blackpool struggling to keep hold of possession.

Callum Reilly almost immediately earned parity for his side with a fine effort from the edge of the box which was well tipped over by Allsop in the Blackpool goal, before the Blackpool defence managed to crowd out Beckford just as he was preparing to pull the trigger.

The Seasiders were relying on some desperate, last-ditch defending to keep the visitors at bay at the start of the second half but eventually the pressure told, with Beckford prodding home from close range after Pool had failed to clear their lines.

The hosts continued to live dangerously as it looked like it was only a matter of time until Bury took the lead. Clark Robertson was forced to clear off the line before Josh Laurent side footed over when he was left unmarked inside the box.

It was all Bury in the second half and Blackpool had barely ventured out of their own half, but against all odds the tangerines restored their lead with just 20 minutes to go.

The goal came via the unlikely source of defender Curtis Tilt, who thumped a header past the Bury ‘keeper from a corner.

The goal put the wind in Pool’s sails and they enjoyed a spell of pressure in the visitor’s half for the first time in the second period, but they soon retreated into their own half for the dying moments.

However the counter attack remained a powerful weapon as Bury launched players forward, and there were a couple of occasions where the Seasiders could have added a third if they had picked their final pass better.

The Shakers cut a desperate and frustrated side in the dying moments as they struggled to create any real chances of note. Instead, Pool won a number of free kicks which allowed them to see out the game with relative ease.

But Bury almost levelled it with one of the last touches of the game through substitute Jay O’Shea, but Allsop somehow managed to fumble his effort onto the post to make sure of the three points.

Blackpool: Allsop, Turton, Tilt, Robertson, Taylor, D'Almeida, Spearing (Cooke), Longstaff (Solomon-Otabor), Mellor, Delfouneso, Vassell (Quigley)

Subs not used: Williams, Aimson, Philliskirk, Clayton

Bury: Fasan, Leigh, O’Connell, Aldred (Dobre), Reilly, Edwards, Maguire (O'Shea), Laurent, Smith, Bunn (Williams), Beckford

Subs not used: Maloney, Tutte, Ince, Shotton

Referee: Anthony Backhouse

Attendance: 3,437 (571 Bury)