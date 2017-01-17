MATCH REPORT: Barnsley 1-2 Blackpool (aet)

Bright Osayi-Samuel’s dramatic last minute extra-time winner saw Blackpool dump Championship outfit Barnsley out of the FA Cup.

A heavily wounded Pool side secured a dramatic 2-1 win at Oakwell after putting in a mightily impressive dogged display in their third round replay.

Pool were forced to play much of the game with an under-strength side following injuries to Kyle Vassell, Andy Taylor and Jack Payne, which only served to strengthen their resolve.

Kelvin Mellor had headed in to give the visitors a first half lead, only to be pegged back in the second period by Angus MacDonald’s header.

Both sides had their chances to win it in extra time but substitute Osayi-Samuel was to be the hero with his last-minute winner.

It now sets up a fourth round clash with Gary Bowyer’s former team Blackburn Rovers - in what will be an interesting spectacle both off and on the pitch.

The Seasiders had initially made a strong start to the game, competing well for every loose ball. But the quality of their Championship opponents soon shone through.

The first real goalmouth action of the game came in Blackpool’s box, with Sam Slocombe forced into an uneasy save after being deceived by a teasing Conor Hourihane free kick.

The hosts then went close from the resulting corner but were able to clear after Angus MacDonald’s header was knocked down into their six-yard box.

But we had to wait until the 15th minute for the game’s first shot on target, with Danny Pugh trying his luck from the edge of the box only to bring out a routine save from Barnsley shot stopper Adam Davies.

Tykes striker Adam Armstrong was denied what would have been a simple tap in as he cleared well when under pressure from the on loan Newcastle striker. His clearance appeared to deflect off his arm but the referee waved away the appeals of the home crowd.

Goalkeeper Davies, who made a string of fine stops in the original tie, produced a superb one-handed save to deny Jim McAlister who had worked some space for himself in the Barnsley box.

It was a huge chance given Pool had been frustrated by Barnsley’s neat possession football in the early stages, and one that McAlister really should have dispatched.

The Tykes immediately responded and went close after a well-worked short corner, which saw Adam Hammill let fly only to curl narrowly wide of Sam Slocombe’s far post.

The hosts would be forced to rue that miss as their League Two counterparts took the lead shortly afterwards, with Kelvin Mellor notching his sixth goal of the season.

The ball had fell kindly to the defender after the Tykes had fail to clear their lines from a corner and Mellor struck a dipping volley beyond Davies’ despairing dive.

Gary Bowyer’s men were happy to sit back and gift possession to the hosts, who were forced to try their luck from range as they continued to create anything of note.

But their patience almost paid off as Hourihane got himself onto the end of a cross only for Slocombe to tip his glancing header wide of the post.

Pool were dealt a blow in final minutes of the first half when Kyle Vassell, who had proven to be a constant nightmare for the Barnsley backline, was forced off the pitch.

Barnsley came racing out of the blocks at the start of the second period and they were soon level through Angus MacDonald’s stooping header.

The centre back showed endeavour to beat his man at a near post from an in-swinging corner and Slocombe was unable to keep the ball out of his net.

The goal gave the hosts plenty of confidence and it showed, forcing Blackpool to be camped in their own half for much of the second half and with Slocombe being called into action to make a series of crucial stops.

With an hour on the clock, Bowyer was forced into making his third and final change when Jack Payne was withdrawn from the action after Andy Taylor had also been taken off at half time.

This forced Pool onto the backfoot as Barnsley pushed forward for a late winner. Josh Scowen went close after the Seasiders had been caught out by a quick free kick but his effort was skewed wide of goal.

But Bowyer’s men rode the storm and actually had their chances on the break in the final stages of the game, with only a last-ditch challenge stopping substitute Bright Osayi-Samuel from racing through on goal.

The same man then had a shot blocked on the edge of the Barnsley box as he looked to engineer himself some room to shoot.

Pool continued to frustrate the hosts, who it appeared were rapidly running out of ideas.

That allowed Pool to push forward and they had a huge chance to win it at the death, with the ball falling at the feet of Osayi-Samuel in the box only to see his shot charged down.

The two sides couldn’t be separated after 180 minutes of football, meaning extra time was required.

The opening period started in a slow fashion, as was to be expected given the tired legs, although James Bree nipped in at the back post to head across goal only for Slocombe to save calmly.

Slocombe was called into action once again to tip a Hourihane free kick over his bar, before Osayi-Samuel raced down the other end to draw a stunning save out of Davies having cut inside.

It was another huge chance for the substitute and one he really should have stuck away.

Barnsley pushed everyone forward in the dying moments for what would have been a dramatic late winner, which nearly came when Will Aimson was forced to clear off the line.

Adam Hammill then wasted a glorious chance to win it for his side only to blaze over when well placed in front of goal.

But it wasn’t all one-way traffic, with Davies forced into making a smart save to deny Clark Robertson’s right-footed effort.

The game ended in breathless fashion with Jim McAlister producing a superb diving header to clear off the line.

But the real drama was saved for the last minute of the game, as Osayi-Samuel made amends for his earlier misses by slotting into the bottom corner.

Barnsley: Davies, Bree, White, Roberts (Jackson), MacDonald, Scowen, Hammill, Hourihane, Kent (Williams), Armstrong (Watkins), Bradshaw

Subs not used: Townsend, Evans, Moncur, Payne

Blackpool: Slocombe, Mellor, Aimson, Aldred, Robertson, Taylor (Philliskirk), Pugh, McAlister, Payne (Yeates), Vassell (Osayi-Samuel), Cullen

Subs not used: Lyness, des Pres, Matt, Gnanduillet

Referee: Roger East

Attendance: 5,558