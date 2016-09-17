Make some noise for Blackpool FC’s boys

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer is expecting a cauldron of noise at Bloomfield Road today as his side come up against unbeaten Carlisle United.

The Cumbrians have sold out their allocation and 2,700 fans are expected to make the trip down the M6, for what is one of their closest away games of the season.

Bowyer said the players should be eager to play in what is expected to be a fiery atmosphere as Pool look to get back to winning ways after the 3-2 loss at Colchester.

“I think it will make Bloomfield Road noisier and I’m really looking forward to it,” he said.

“Games that have that bit more noise and atmosphere are ones that you want to be involved in.

“Our supporters so far have been magnificent for the team, both home and away. So I’m sure they will be backing their team once again.”

Pool return to their home ground for the first time in three weeks after trips to Yeovil and Colchester.

“It’s certainly nice to get back to Bloomfield Road,” Bowyer added. “We’ve had two journeys and the last two games were seven hours each to get there.

“Performance-wise we have been happy. To get a return of one win out of two is not bad but we feel we should have had better.”

Carlisle come into the game as the only unbeaten side in League Two, winning two and drawing five of their seven league fixtures.

Bowyer is confident his side can inflict their first defeat of the season.

“That’s the aim and it’s what we’ve been working towards all week,” he said.

“We want to keep that positivity going and bring home the three points.”

Bowyer revealed strikers Jamille Matt, Danny Philliskirk and Mark Cullen should all be available.

Philliskirk had been suffering with an ankle injury, Matt has not featured since the EFL Cup win over Bolton, while Cullen missed Yeovil and Colchester.

“We’ve had Jamille Matt and Danny Philliskirk all week which has been a big boost,” Bowyer added.

“Jamille has had his first proper week of training. We’ve got to be careful with him but he certainly comes into contention. Cully is back as well so we’re happy we have a full quota of strikers bar Jack Redshaw.”