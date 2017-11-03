Longstaff ready to make Cup bow

Blackpool midfielder Sean Longstaff says he is chomping at the bit to get his first taste of FA Cup action.

The 20-year-old has yet to feature in the competition having previously played most of his football at an Under-23 level.

Longstaff, who is on loan at Bloomfield Road from Newcastle United, says he can’t wait to get stuck into non-league side Boreham Wood tomorrow.

“Obviously I’ve played in the youth cups when I was younger but until now I’ve never managed to have a taste of the proper competition,” he said.

“So I’m looking forward to it and all the lads are to be fair. It’s something a bit different from the league where we haven’t been doing particularly well in recent weeks.

“It’ll be a tough game. We might not be expected to win but we’re from the higher league so we’ve just got to make sure we go there, do everything properly and prevent an upset.”

Longstaff was a matter of months old when Newcastle lost in the FA Cup final in 1998 against Arsenal, 12 months before they last featured in the showpiece event against Manchester United.

“I don’t have any memories of the FA Cup with Newcastle as they always seem to struggle,” he added.

“I always went to their games but they haven’t done great in it in years gone by so I don’t have the fondest memories of it.

“Obviously I watch it on the telly when the finals and semi-finals are on at Wembley you think to yourself ‘oh, I’d love to play in those games’. So hopefully this is the first step to doing that.

“I was born in 1997 so I don’t even remember when they were in the final!”