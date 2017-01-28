LINE UPS: Taylor returns to face former side

Blackpool defender Andy Taylor returns to the starting line-up today for the Seasiders' FA Cup fourth round clash against Blackburn Rovers.

Taylor, who started his career at Ewood Park, comes back into the Blackpool defence after missing last weekend's 2-2 draw against Yeovil through an injury he sustained against Barnsley in the last round.

Jack Payne, who also missed the Yeovil game through injury, returns to the midfield as Pool continue with the 3-5-2 formation that proved so effective against the Tykes in the third round replay.

Bright Osayi-Samuel continues in a forward role alongside Mark Cullen, while Kyle Vassell remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Colin Daniel, who has been out injured for almost two months, returns to the bench. Brad Potts, however, misses out again with an injury.

Blackburn: Steele, Greer, Williams, Lowe, Graham, Gallagher, Akpan, Nyambe, Lenihan, Bennett, Conway

Subs: Raya, Stokes, Guthrie, Tomlinson, Mahoney, Brown, Travis

Blackpool: Slocombe, Mellor, Aimson, Aldred, Robertson, Taylor, Payne, Pugh, McAlister, Osayi-Samuel, Cullen

Subs: Lyness, Nolan, Daniel, Yeates, Odelusi, Philliskirk, Matt

Referee: Peter Bankes