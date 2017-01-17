LINE UPS: Potts misses out for Pool

Blackpool midfielder Brad Potts misses out tonight's FA Cup third round replay against Barnsley with a hamstring injury.

The winger suffered the injury towards the end of Blackpool's 0-0 draw at Cambridge at the weekend, which forced him off the field.

He's replaced by skipper Danny Pugh who comes into a midfield three as Gary Bowyer keeps faith with the 3-5-2 formation.

The Tykes, who drew 0-0 with the Seasiders in the original tie at Bloomfield Road, come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat at Fulham at the weekend.

Blackpool: Slocombe, Mellor, Aimson, Aldred, Robertson, Taylor, Pugh, McAlister, Payne, Vassell, Matt

Subs: Lyness, des Pres, Philliskirk, Osayi-Samuel, Yeates, Cullen, Gnanduillet

Referee: Roger East