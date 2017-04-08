LINE UPS: Pool make two changes for Grimsby clash

Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer has opted to make two changes to his side for today's home clash against Grimsby Town.

Top scorer Kyle Vassell and club captain Andy Taylor come into the Pool line-up in place of Mark Cullen and Neil Danns, who both drop to the bench.

Jim McAlister is a long-term absentee with a broken leg.

The Seasiders will be looking to get back to winning ways after losing 1-0 at Luton last week, which was their first defeat in 10 games.

Their opponents Grimsby, meanwhile, will be looking for a reaction of their own after being thrashed 5-1 by league leaders Doncaster Rovers at Blundell Park last weekend.

Blackpool: Lyness, Mellor, Aldred, Robertson, Taylor, Payne, Flores, Potts, Daniel, Osayi-Samuel, Vassell

Subs: Slocombe, Aimson, Black, Danns, Delfouneso, Cullen, Matt

Grimsby: McKeown, Andrew, Boyce, Collins, Mills, Gunning, Clements, Osbourne, D.Jones, S.Jones, Dyson

Subs: McAlister, Pearson, Disley, Vose, Berrett, Bolarinwa, Yussuf

Referee: Darren Deadman