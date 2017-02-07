LINE UPS: Pool make two changes for Crawley

Blackpool have made two changes to their line-up for tonight's home clash against Crawley Town.

Kelvin Mellor returns at right wing-back to replace Jim McAlister, who sustained a fractured tibia in the 1-1 draw against Colchester United on Saturday.

Jack Payne also returns in place of Brad Potts, who was taken off at half time on Saturday as a precaution as he returned from injury. Potts remains out of contention with a minor injury.

Pool's top scorer Kyle Vassell returns to the squad having missed the last three games with a hamstring injury.

Crawley, who have lost the last two games, have made three changes.

Blackpool: Slocombe, Mellor, Aimson, Aldred, Robertson, Taylor, Payne, Flores, Danns, Delfouneso, Matt

Subs: Lyness, Nolan, Daniel, Osayi-Samuel, Odelusi, Cullen, Vassell

Crawley: Morris, Lelan, Connolly, McNerney, Blackman, Cox, Smith, Djalo, Roberts, Henderson, Collins

Subs: Mersin, Payne, Boldewijn, Garnett, Bawling, Clifford, Murray

Referee: Nigel Miller