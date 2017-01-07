LINE UPS: Pool make four changes for FA Cup clash

Blackpool have made four changes to their side for today's FA Cup third round clash against Barnsley.

Will Aimson comes into the defence with Pool appearing to change to a 5-3-2 formation, with Kelvin Mellor and Andy Taylor as wing backs.

Jack Payne, Jim McAlister and Mark Cullen also come into the line-up with Danny Philliskirk, Danny Pugh and Armand Gnanduillet dropping to the bench.

Michael Cain, meanwhile, has dropped out of the squad altogether.

Barnsley, who are eighth in the Championship, have also made four changes.

Blackpool: Slocombe, Mellor, Aimson, Aldred, Robertson, Taylor, Payne, McAlister, Potts, Vassell, Cullen

Subs: Lyness, Pugh, Osayi-Samuel, Redshaw, Philliskirk, Matt, Gnanduillet

Barnsley: Davies, Bree, White, Roberts, MacDonald, Hourihane, Hammill, Watkins, Scowen, Bradshaw, Winnall

Subs: Townsend, Evans, Jackson, Kent, Williams, Moncur, Payne

Referee: Christopher Sarginson