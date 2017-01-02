LINE UPS: Pool make four changes

Gary Bowyer has made four changes to his Blackpool side that drew 0-0 away at Grimsby Town on New Year's Eve.

With the Seasiders facing their second game in the space of three days, the Pool boss has rung the changes.

Skipper Danny Pugh and Michael Cain come into the midfield to replace Jack Payne and Jim McAlister, while Danny Philliskirk comes in for Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Meanwhile Frenchman Armand Gnanduillet will lead the line instead of Mark Cullen, who drops to the bench.

Colin Daniel remains out of contention with a hamstring injury.

Mansfield announced four new additions following their 1-1 draw against Doncaster Rovers on New Year's Eve, while another four also departed the club.

All four are brought straight into the starting line-up, with loan signing Jake Kean replacing Scott Shearer in goal and Joel Byrom, Ben Whiteman and Yoann Arquin all given a start.

Blackpool: Slocombe, Mellor, Aldred, Robertson, Taylor, Potts, Pugh, Cain, Philliskirk, Vassell, Gnanduillet

Subs: Lyness, Aimson, McAlister, Payne, Osayi-Samuel, Cullen, Matt

Mansfield: Kean, Bennett, Howkins, Pearce, Benning, Collins, Byrom, Whiteman, Hamilton, Arquin, Green

Subs: Shearer, Hoban, Clements, Baxendale, McGuire, Rose, Hurst

Referee: Robert Jones