LINE UPS: Pool make four changes

Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer has opted to make four changes to his line up for today's Boxing Day clash against Hartlepool United.

Defender Kelvin Mellor returns to the backline to replace Eddie Nolan, after missing last week's 2-0 defeat to Luton through injury.

Jim McAlister, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Mark Cullen also come into the side to replace Jack Payne, Danny Philliskirk and Jamille Matt respectively - who all drop to the bench.

Mark Yeates is missing with a calf injury.

The Seasiders are looking to get back to winning ways after last week's reversal at Bloomfield Road, and face a Hartlepool side who haven't scored in their previous four fixtures.

They currently sit 18th in the League Two table but drew 0-0 at Portsmouth last time out.

Hartlepool: Carson, Donnelly, Bates, Harrison, Carroll, Featherstone, Laurent, Hawkins, Oates, Allesandra, Paynter

Subs: Bartlett, Richards, Nsiala, Deverdics, Walker, Woods, Amond

Blackpool: Slocombe, Mellor, Aldred, Robertson, Taylor, Potts, McAlister, Pugh, Osayi-Samuel, Vassell, Cullen

Subs: Lyness, Nolan, Aimson, Payne, Philliskirk, Matt, Gnanduillet

Referee: Geoff Eltringham