LINE UPS: Payne comes into Pool side

Gary Bowyer has made one change to his side for today's New Year's Eve trip to Grimsby Town.

Jack Payne replaces skipper Danny Pugh in the centre of midfield, but the rest of the side remains unchanged from the one that won 1-0 at Hartlepool on Boxing Day.

Colin Daniel and Mark Yeates remain out of contention through injury.

Grimsby: Henderson, Andrew, Pearson, Collins, Mills, Bolarinwa, Summerfield, Comley, Chambers, Vose, Bogle

Subs: McKeown, Davies, Gowling, Disley, Jackson, Vernon, Jones

Blackpool: Slocombe, Mellor, Aldred, Robertson, Taylor, Potts, Payne, McAlister, Osayi-Samuel, Cullen, Vassell

Subs: Lyness, Aimson, Pugh, Cain, Philliskirk, Matt, Gnanduillet

Referee: Darren England