LINE UPS: New signings start on the bench for Pool

Blackpool have made four changes to their line-up as they return to league action with a home game against Yeovil Town.

Danny Philliskirk, Mark Yeates, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Jamille Matt all come into the starting XI with Andy Taylor, Jack Payne and Kyle Vassell missing out through injury.

Mark Cullen, meanwhile, drops back down to the bench.

Eddie Nolan returns from injury to take his spot on the bench.

Blackpool's two new signings Sanmi Odelusi and Nathan Delfouneso come straight into the squad but have to settle for a place on the bench,

Delfouneso, who made 93 appearances in three previous spells with the club, moves back to Bloomfield Road from Swindon Town having signed a permanent deal until the end of the season.

Meanwhile winger Sanmi Odelusi, who signed on loan from Wigan Athletic on Friday, joins him on the bench.

The 23-year-old, who has made four appearances for the Latics, arrives at Bloomfield Road having spent the first half of the campaign with League One side Rochdale.

Yeovil, who are without a win in six league games, have made two changes to their line-up.

Blackpool: Slocombe, Mellor, Aldred, Aimson, Robertson, Philliskirk, Pugh, McAlister, Yeates, Osayi-Samuel, Matt.

Subs: Lyness, Nolan, Des Pres, Odelusi, Delfouneso, Cullen, Gnanduillet

Yeovil: Krysiak, Shephard, Smith, Dolan, Dawson, Eaves, Dickson, Zoko, Butcher, Sowunmi, Ward

Subs: Maddison, Mugabi, Lacey, Storer, Goodship, Whitfield, Harrison

Referee: Carl Boyeson