LINE UPS: New boys start for Pool

Blackpool new boys Jordan Flores and Neil Danns have gone straight into the starting line-up for today's home clash against Colchester United.

Flores and Danns, who signed from Wigan and Bury respectively in the final stages of the January transfer window, are two of six changes to Pool's line-up from their 2-0 FA Cup at Blackburn Rovers last week.

Brad Potts returns from injury to take his place in midfield, while defender Kelvin Mellor misses out through suspension after being dismissed against Rovers.

Jamille Matt also comes into the forward line to replace Bright Osayi-Samuel and will be partnered by Nathan Delfouneso.

Kyle Vassell remains the only absentee, although he returned to training on Thursday.

Blackpool: Slocombe, McAlister, Aimson, Aldred, Robertson, Taylor, Flores, Danns, Potts, Delfouneso, Matt

Subs: Lyness, Nolan, Daniel, Payne, Osayi-Samuel, Odelusi, Cullen

Colchester: Walker, Brindley, Briggs, Eastman, Kent, Elokobi, Garvan, Lapslie, Slater, Porter, Guthrie

Subs: Brill, Doyley, Vincent-Young, Murray, Pyke, Fosu, Johnstone

Referee: Seb Stockbridge