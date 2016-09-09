LINE UPS: Blackpool remain unchanged for Colchester

Gary Bowyer has opted to go with the same side that defeated Yeovil 3-0 last week for today's clash at Colchester.

The Tangerines were in fine form last week and will be hoping for a similar performance as they make another long trip to Essex.

Striker Danny Philliskirk returns from injury but has to settle for a place on the bench, where he is joined by youngster Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Fellow striker Jamille Matt is still not fit enough to make the squad, having only returned to training on Friday.

This is how the two sides will line up:

Colchester: Walker, Brindley, Prosser, Eastman, Kinsella; Wright, Lapslie, Guthrie, Dickenson, Szmodics, Porter

Subs: Bransgrove, Vincent-Young, Wynter, Slater, Kamara, Fosu, Johnstone

Blackpool: Slocombe, Mellor, Aldred, Robertson, Taylor, Daniel, Pugh, McAlister, Potts, Gnanduillet, Vassell

Subs: Lyness, Aimson, Cain, Payne, Yeates, Osayi-Samuel, Philliskirk

Referee: Brendan Malone