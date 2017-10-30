Lee Clark sacked by Bury

Former Blackpool manager Lee Clark has been sacked by Bury after a run of just two wins in 15 games.

Clark only took charge of the Shakers back in March but he helped them secure their League One status on the final day of the season.

He was well backed at Gigg Lane over the summer bringing in an influx of new players - including Blackpool's Tom Aldred - in an attempt to overhaul the squad in a bid to challenge at the opposite end of the table.

But a torrid run leaves Bury second-bottom of the table, just one point above Plymouth Argyle.

The Shakers were beaten at Bloomfield Road 2-1 earlier this month, with Kelvin Mellor and Curtis Tilt scoring for Gary Bowyer's men.

Clark, who managed the Seasiders from 2014 to 2015, resigned after the club's relegation from the Championship.

Bury chairman Stewart Day told the Daily Express: “We are second bottom of the table and have only won three games this season. It was not a lengthy decision.

"Based on recent results it was not good enough and we had to take action.

“We invested the James Vaughan money (£900,000) back into the squad in the summer and should be doing much better than we currently are.

“With the players that we have got, we have to do better.”

Alan Thompson, who coached at Blackpool under Clark, has also left his role as assistant manager.