Late kick off for Pool's season finale

Blackpool's final League Two fixture of the season at home to Leyton Orient will kick off at 5.30pm.

The visit of the O's to Bloomfield Road - on Saturday, May 6 - will kick-off later than originally scheduled after a decision by league bosses.

All League Two matches will be played simultaneously to ensure that all promotion and relegation issues are resolved fairly and concurrently in what the league describes as 'a nail-biting conclusion to the season'.

The fixtures have been switched from their initial 3pm slot so that at least one decisive fixture can be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

John Nixon, League Two's representative on the EFL Board, said: "The final day of the regular season is always a tense and dramatic day for all supporters whether you are sitting in the stands or watching on TV.

"The change means more and more football fans up and down the country will now be able to see the season finale and witness first-hand the contribution League Two clubs have made to another fantastic campaign in the EFL."

He added: "It is also important that we are able to notify supporters of this change well in advance to allow plenty of time for any alterations to travel plans that may be required."