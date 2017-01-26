Kids get their Kicks with Blackpool FC Community Trust

Three Blackpool FC Academy players attended a Premier League Kicks session at Playfootball.net.

Kicks offers free football sessions for people aged 7-19 across Blackpool. The Premier League Kicks programme targets those living in communities considered to be more vulnerable to crime. A key objective is to break down barriers between police and young people and reduce crime and anti-social behaviour.

Caleb Richards, Fin Smith-Sinclair and Sebastien Des Pres joined 25 Kicks participants for a kickabout and offered advice to those aspiring to be footballers.

Des Pres, who has played for Blackpool’s first team, enjoyed his visit and will be coming back to Kicks. He said: “I’ve had great fun. Blackpool FC Community Trust is a great organisation and it’s good to see the kids get involved.

“I’ve seen a lot of young people and my advice to them is to keep working hard and believe in yourself. I’ll be coming back for the crossbar challenge because one of the Kicks participants beat me!”

Kicks is delivered daily (except Sundays) across Blackpool. See www.blackpoolfccommunitytrust.co.uk, @BFCCT (Facebook) and @BFC_CTrust (Twitter).