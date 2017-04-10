Kick up the backside for Bowyer’s Blackpool

A frank Gary Bowyer admitted his Blackpool side didn’t get anywhere near the standards they pride themselves on in their disappointing defeat at home to Grimsby Town.

The Seasiders suffered back-to-back League Two losses for the first time this season as they went down 3-1 to the Mariners at Bloomfield Road.

It was exactly what Pool deserved for an under-par display and manager Bowyer refused to make any excuses for his side’s performance at the full-time whistle.

He said: “We praise the players when we feel we’ve been good and we felt we were good last week in defeat against Luton.

“But we can’t come out and kid ourselves after this. We have to take this one and admit we weren’t good enough, simple as that. The goals we conceded were embarrassing for us.

“Dean Lyness has had one save to make, which leads to the corner on the stroke of half-time, but the three goals were gifted to them.

“We weren’t at the standard we normally pride ourselves on and it’s the kick up the backside we need. We certainly got it.”

Despite the defeat, Pool remain just one place and two points off the League Two play-off spots as the three teams immediately above them all lost. But behind the Seasiders the gap is closing as only two points separate Pool in eighth and Mansfield in 13th.

And with just five games remaining, Bowyer will undoubtedly be concerned at the manner in which they conceded three goals against the Mariners.

Marcus Bignot’s men were gifted the lead when keeper Lyness misjudged a cross, allowing Danny Collins the simple task of heading into an empty net.

Then after being pegged back on the stroke of half-time through an own goal, Grimsby instantly regained the lead when hesitant defending allowed Sam Jones to stab home from close range for the first of his two goals.

His second came in embarrassing fashion for the Tangerines as he shrugged Tom Aldred off the ball far too easily before bearing down on goal and slotting home to complete the win.

When asked if the three goals were avoidable, Bowyer replied: “That’s being very kind to us. They were awful, let’s get it right.

“No disrespect but they’ve not had to work hard and they’ve not cut us open. It’s been poor defending.

“We’re not going to kid ourselves about that and we’re going to be honest. But to be fair, that was unlike us and we’ve got to go again.”

Blackpool are back in Bloomfield Road action against Accrington Stanley on Friday before making the trip to promoted leaders Doncaster on Easter Monday.