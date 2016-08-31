Keeper Lyness back at Blackpool

Goalkeeper Dean Lyness has rejoined Blackpool on a permanent basis.

The 25-year-old, who made nine Seasiders appearances on loan from Burton last season, has signed a one-year deal following his release by the Brewers, with the option of a second year.

|Manager Gary Bowyer was anxious to add a keeper to his squad to provide competition for Sam Slocombe.

Since Kyle Letheren’s move to York last week, the only other senior keeper on Pool’s books was teenager Myles Boney, who made his full debut in Tuesday’s Checkatrade Trophy win over Cheltenham.

Bowyer told the club website: “We needed to strengthen in the goalkeeper department and I’m pleased that we’ve been able to add Dean to the squad.

“He did very well on loan last season, and he knows the club and several players in the dressing room already.

“I’ve said on numerous occasions that I want competition for places throughout the squad, and I’m sure the goalkeepers will bring out the best in each other.”

Lyness had two loan spells with Pool last season, when he covered for Colin Doyle, and played nine times between November and February.

His most recent senior appearance was in Pool’s goalless draw with Oldham.

Lyness spent the past four seasons with Burton but had not played for them since November 2014.