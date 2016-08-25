Keeper Letheren leaves Blackpool

Goalkeeper Kyle Letheren has left Blackpool to join York City.

The 28-year-old Welshman’s contract has been ended by mutual agreement and he could make his debut for National League York against Woking this weekend.

Signed by Pool last summer after his release by Dundee, Letheran made eight appearances last season but never featured on a winning side.

He had started the season as Sam Slocombe’s understudy and Letheren’s departure leaves teenager Myles Boney as the only other professional keeper on Pool’s books.

Boney’s first-team experience is limited to a 15-minute cameo in the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy at Wigan last season.