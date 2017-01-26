Karl Oyston: I'll never give up

Blackpool FC chairman Karl Oyston insists he'll "never give up" as supporters prepare to take part in yet more protests against his family's ownership of the club.

Blackpool fans will stand side-by-side with their counterparts from Blackburn Rovers both before and during their FA Cup fourth round clash at Ewood Park on Saturday.

Both sets of supporters are currently unhappy with how their clubs are being run while calling for change at the top.

Supporters have long been calling for the Oyston's to relinquish control of the club, but Karl Oyston says there is little he can do when the right offer to take control of the club is not on the table.

Oyston told Sky Sports News: "I'll never give up that's for certain. It's more if there is an alternative and there is no alternative as things stand.

"They have got to be careful what they wish for. In certain cases I've seen alternatives come along in football many times and it's probably got a lot, lot worse than it was before change came.

"I'm not far off being at the helm for 20 years so I think that is probably commitment in itself, certainly in the face of some of the things that have gone on.

"Obviously both sets of fans have got their issues and they are free to protest in an appropriate way. I really make no comment other than that."