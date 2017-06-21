Jordan Flores commits future to Wigan

Former Blackpool loanee Jordan Flores has committed his future to parent club Wigan Athletic by signing a new deal.

The 21-year-old midfielder, who came through the academy system at the DW Stadium, has put pen to paper on a new two-year deal following the expiration of his previous contract.

Flores played a leading role in Blackpool's promotion to League One last season, scoring three goals in 21 appearances, before coming off the bench in the 2-1 play-off final win against Exeter City at Wembley.

Some Pool fans had hoped he would return to Bloomfield Road but Flores, upon signing his new deal, has made it clear his future lies at Wigan.

He said: “I’m buzzing; I am going into what is my sixth season now and every year I feel like I have made progress.

“Last season that meant going out on loan and getting game time but this season I will hopefully break into the team.

“I support this club, I love this club and I have always wanted to play here.

“I learnt a lot on loan at Blackpool; the Saturday-Tuesday and the physical side of the game was something I had to get used to and I think I did.

“I feel like I have come on a lot as a player having been there; I played at Wembley and that was a great experience.

“I had promotion with Latics last season and got promoted again with Blackpool so I feel like I know what it takes now.”

Blackpool could come up against their former player as soon as the second game of the season, where the two sides face each other in the first round of the League Cup at the DW Stadium.

Pool will also play Wigan home and away in League One after the Latics were relegated from the Championship.