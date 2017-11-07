Joey Barton instructs lawyers to reclaim £20,000 settlement to Oystons

Footballer Joey Barton says he will try and reclaim a £20,000 settlement fee he paid to the Oystons in 2015.

It comes after the ex-Burnley midfielder described Blackpool's owners as "asset strippers".

He was threatened with legal action but settled out of court.

But following Monday's High Court judgement, Barton took to Twitter to reveal he has instructed his lawyers to recoup the money he was forced to pay.

Replying to a story on the case, Barton said: "I was threatened with litigation and had to give these people £20k for saying exactly this (saying they are asset strippers)."

Replying to a Twitter user, he added: "Have lawyers on it as we speak. Hopefully it clears them out and you all get your football club back. Well done to you all."

In his court ruling, Justice Marcus Smith ordered the Oyston family to buy out minority shareholder Valeri Belokon for £31.27m.

Belokon, who brought the action against the Oystons, had accused the family of unfair prejudice against shareholders.

After ruling in his favour, the judge said a "financial buyout" was the appropriate course and that an initial £10m should be paid within 28 days.

In a statement, Belokon said he "always questioned the large payments" from Blackpool to companies owned by Owen and Karl Oyston following promotion to the Premier League in 2010.

Joey Barton has been approached for comment.