Jack Payne makes surprise move into non-league

Former Blackpool midfielder Jack Payne has signed for National League side Ebsfleet United.

The 25-year-old was surprisingly let go by the Seasiders having played a crucial role in their promotion-winning season in League Two.

He made 44 appearances and even started in Blackpool's 2-1 win against Exeter City in the play-off final at Wembley.

The club had the option of activating a further 12 months on his deal but decided against it, much to the surprise of many Pool fans.

Payne, who was born in Gravesend, will officially sign for Ebsfleet on July 1.

Ebsfleet were promoted from the National League South last season through the play-offs.