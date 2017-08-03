It will be a tough time for Seasiders

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer hopes the club can carry the momentum from last season into this term but remains realistic about what lies ahead in a tough League One.

Bowyer’s men ended the season with a canter and galloped back into the third tier at the first time of asking thanks to a 2-1 play-off final win over Exeter at Wembley in May.

The Seasiders have kept that winning mentality up over pre-season finishing with a 3-0 win over National League North side Chorley and 2-0 win over National League side Macclesfield.

Bowyer stressed a need for realism though on the eve of the curtain opener at Bradford as they prepare for the step up from League Two.

He said: “Momentum is a great thing in football.

“We have certainly got that and we are going to keep continuing to build on that.

“We are realistic in terms of this season; you look at the finances of other clubs and it is going to be difficult for us to compete at that level financially; however with the spirit we have got and the players that we have brought in we are going to have a right good go at it and see where it takes us.”

Blackpool have added 12 new faces over the summer but, after 10 exits, Bowyer said the number of incomings was necessary.

He said: “We let 10 go in the summer so there was a need to bring in bodies and there is also the step-up in level.

“That is no disrespect to League Two it is a natural thing so we feel that we have had to bring in quality to compete in a very difficult league this season.”

One temporary departure is that of Rowan Roache, who has joined Southport on a youth loan.

The 17-year-old forward, who signed professional terms with Blackpool in June, scored 30 goals in 31 matches for the youth team last season.