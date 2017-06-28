Is Tom Aldred set to commit his future to Blackpool?

Out-of-contract Blackpool defender Tom Aldred has caused something of a stir on social media after appearing to confirm he will sign a new deal with the club.

The centre back has been the brunt of much speculation in recent weeks, having been linked with a host of other clubs who have been put on high alert with his contract coming to an end.

The 26-year-old is understood to be weighing up offers from at least two other clubs as well as the Seasiders’ own improved deal.

Fellow League One side Bury and Scottish Premiership outfit Dundee are thought to be two clubs interested in the centre-back’s services.

But the defender took to Twitter yesterday to change his profile picture to one of him celebrating with the League Two play-off final trophy at Wembley - which prompted speculation he is due to put pen to paper on a new deal at Bloomfield Road.

Aldred, who joined the club from Accrington Stanley in 2015, was voted the club's Player of the Year last season.

Meanwhile Sam Slocombe remains in discussions with the club and is expected to return for the start of pre-season today.

The club has also not made any comment on reports that midfielder Brad Potts has been the subject of a £500,000 bid from Championship side Barnsley.

Potts, 23, remains under contract at Bloomfield Road for next season after the club activated its 12-month option following the play-off final success.