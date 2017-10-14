Ince claims Blackpool blocked return to Anfield

Blackpool FC have again come under fire from their former player Tom Ince, who claims the club blocked his return to Liverpool.

According to the 25-year-old Huddersfield winger, Brendan Rodgers was keen to take Ince back to Anfield in 2013 but Blackpool refused the deal for financial reasons.

Ince also spoke out against the Seasiders two weeks ago, stating they still owed him a share of the £2.3m compensation fee from his transfer to Hull in 2014.

Ince joined Blackpool from Liverpool in 2011 and spoke to The Daily Telegraph about a possible move back two years later.

He said: "Liverpool was very close but the Blackpool chairman did not want to be out of pocket because Liverpool owned a percentage of the sell-on fee.

"He made it difficult and they would not let me go. That was disappointing because I felt I would have been given a chance under Brendan Rodgers."

Ince scored 33 goals in 113 games over three Championship seasons with Blackpool.