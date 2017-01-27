I have nothing to prove to Blackburn, says Pool boss

Gary Bowyer insists he has nothing to prove to his former side as he makes his long-awaited return to Ewood Park.

Bowyer spent nearly 12 years with Blackburn Rovers in a spell which included two-and-a-half years as manager before being sacked in November 2015 with Rovers 16th in the Championship.

And Bowyer, who led the club to eighth and ninth placed finishes in his two full seasons in charge, as well as guiding Rovers to safety in 2012/13, said he wishes the club well after Saturday’s fourth round tie.

He said: “With the romance of the cup you always want the glamour tie, but obviously for myself to be able to go back to Ewood Park it will be a special day for me and my family.

“An interesting stat that got thrown at me which I wasn’t aware of is that when we got sacked, we only had only lost two of our last 10 games.

“If we had lost six on the bounce you wouldn’t have heard anything from me, but to have lost only two of the last 10 and we were three unbeaten at the time, well I think that’s a bit harsh.

“But I’ve moved on and that’s what you have to do. I thought I was hard done by but just look at Gary Rowett. You’ve just got to smile and get on with it.

“I don’t take any pleasure from their current position because I was there for 11-and-a-half years and you get attached to the club. I look out for their results straight away.

“I don’t have anything to prove because I know what I did and I know how many hours I put in there. I want the club to do well after this weekend and I’ll still look out for them.”