High Court case: Fans' group organises Extraordinary General Meeting

Blackpool's leading fans' group Blackpool Supporters' Trust (BST) has organised an Extraordinary General Meeting to discuss Monday's High Court ruling.

The Trust is to host a Q&A session to provide an opportunity for its members to find out more about the extraordinary judgement, which saw the Oystons ordered to buy out Valeri Belokon's shares for the costly price of £31.27m.

BST will also use the meeting as an opportunity to map out its future strategy in light of Justice Marcus Smith's astonishing verdict.

The meeting will be held at 12.30pm before Blackpool are due to play Portsmouth at Bloomfield Road.

A BST statement read: "In response to the momentous judgment in the Belokon/Oyston case, Blackpool Supporters' Trust is calling an Extraordinary General Meeting for this Saturday, November 11 at The Excelsior, Lytham Rd, starting at 12.30pm.

"This is an open meeting which members and non-members are welcome to attend.

"It will provide an opportunity for a Q&A about the judgment and a discussion about fans' concerns and preferences and the Trust's ongoing strategy.

"If you have questions or opinions but are unable to attend, please email your input to secretary@blackpoolsupporterstrust.com. A full summary of the EGM will be posted on the BST website."

"On the same day, BST has organised an Armistice Day observance and gathering outside the main entrance of Blackpool FC at 2.30pm and we invite supporters and members of the community to join us for this act of remembrance.

"Saturday will be an excellent opportunity for Blackpool fans to come together in numbers at this pivotal time, to show our solidarity and our determination to see a much overdue change for the better at our club.

"We encourage as many people as possible to join us for the Extraordinary General Meeting and for the remembrance event and we request that everyone acts with respect for the remembrance observance."