Herron leaves Blackpool in early morning deal

Blackpool midfielder John Herron has moved to Dunfermline on loan in one of the latest pieces of transfer business on deadline day.

The loan deal, which runs until January 31, was only confirmed in the early hours of this morning.

The 22-year-old returns to his native Scotland after arriving at Bloomfield Road on a two-year deal in June last year.

He has made 20 appearances for the Seasiders, 15 of them in League One last season.

Herron’s only appearances this season have been in Pool’s two EFL Cup ties. He was a scorer in the first of those against Bolton.

Dunfermline are seventh in the Scottish Championship, having taken three points from their first four games.