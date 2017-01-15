Herron: I've got an issue with Bowyer

Blackpool midfielder John Herron said the root of all his problems at the club can be attributed to manager Gary Bowyer.

The former Celtic youngster has been on loan with Scottish Championship side Dunfermline and this week extended his deal until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has now revealed he has reached an agreement with the Seasiders to cancel the remaining 12 months of his contract with them to allow him to leave for free in the summer.

Speaking to Deadline News, he said: “After this year I’ve got another year with Blackpool but we’ve come to an agreement.

“They know I don’t want to go back down there and I’ve told them I don’t want a pay-off or anything, I just want them to let me go for free in the summer.

“We’ve come to an agreement on that, which I’m happy about. I just wanted to be able to go to another team in the summer.

“I’ve expressed how much I like it here since I came, so, you never know. The fans have been excellent with me as well but the main thing is I’m playing games and I’m enjoying it and back to enjoying my football.”

Herron, who has played 15 times for Dunfermline this season, insists boss Gary Bowyer is the root of his problems at Blackpool.

He added: “I don’t want to speak about it too much but I didn’t like it down there. For me, it’s just the manager. I’ve got an issue with the manager and the manager’s had an issue with me since he first came in.

“I’m leaving there and leaving a lot of nice people behind and people who I owe a lot to since I’ve been down there. I’ve been down recently to visit them and I’ll probably go down again to visit them.

“The club’s big, the fans are nice and the owner, for all the bad publicity he gets, was excellent with me. The only issue for me is the manager.”