Hasselbaink: We need crowd on our side against Seasiders

Beleaguered Northampton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has called on the Cobblers' fans to back his team as much as they can against Blackpool.

The Cobblers, currently sat in the League One relegation zone, have lost three games in a row at home including a 6-0 hammering at the hands of Bristol Rovers.

So ahead of the visit of Gary Bowyer's side this Saturday (2pm kick off), Hasselbaink says he needs the support of the Northampton fans more than ever.

He said: “It helps when the fans are behind their own team and the boys need that, but I do understand that the results have not been that great so that everybody is laughing.

“But we do need the support, we don’t want to become a team that is happier playing away.

“We need that support, especially in these kind of times, and I know that the boys really appreciate it when the fans are behind the team.

“I do as well, and we do want to play good football and give them something back, but we need all the help we can get.”

Despite being bottom of the form table, Northampton have picked up four points from their last two games with the win coming away at Gillingham last week.

"It was a big week for us, and I am very pleased for the boys and obviously for the fans as well," the former Chelsea and Holland striker added.

"Now it is a case of can we try to build from that? Can we try to build some momentum, and take the good things from the game, and also the bad things, and keep on working.

"I have watched Blackpool on the video, and I am obviously going to watch a little bit more.

"They are very well organised, and have a lot of energy and you can see why they have got promotion.

"We need to find a way to break that organisation, to give them problems so that their organisation is given problems."