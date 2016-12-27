Hartlepool boss: Defeat was harsh on us

Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett believes Blackpool were lucky to escape with three points following their Boxing Day fixture.

Blustery conditions made it difficult for both sides and there were few clear-cut chances, but Mark Cullen burst clear just after the hour-mark to nick what would prove to be the Seasiders’ decisive goal.

Hignett’s men had a glorious opportunity to at least claim a share of the spoils with six minutes left but Lewis Alessandra lifted his penalty over the bar as Pools’ run without a goal extended to five games.

“I thought the result was harsh because we didn’t deserve to lose,” Hignett said.

“In the first half I thought we were solid and played some nice stuff but didn’t have that cutting edge and I think there is a bit of a confidence issue at the moment after not scoring for a few games.

“The game was there for us at half time and two lapses in concentration have cost us; firstly, their goal which was just a clearance which caught people ball-watching and, secondly, the penalty miss.

“It was always going to be the case where a mistake or lapse in concentration would be the difference and that’s how it worked out.

“On the whole we defended alright and were solid without being spectacular but we needed a cutting edge because we got in to some good positions and that final bit didn’t happen for us.

“The onus in the last few weeks has been about defending after what has gone on and we’ll keep drumming that in to them – but we need to score goals because we won’t win games if we don’t.”