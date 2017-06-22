Hard work for Bradford opener begins now says Blackpool boss

Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer has told his players the hard work starts now with the new season in sight.

Blackpool now know they face a trip to Bradford City on the opening day of the League One season after the 2017/18 fixtures were released yesterday.

After the opener against last season’s beaten play-off finalists on August 5, Pool will visit Wigan Athletic in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday 8 before their first home game against MK Dons the following Saturday.

The players are due back for pre-season training next Wednesday, a later date than originally planned due to the club’s League Two play-off campaign.

Bowyer said: “We put pre-season back a bit but we’ve got to get to work straight away because we’ve got the challenge of another league.

“It’s important we do the work but we’ll look after the players accordingly who have been involved in the play-offs and give them certain rest periods.

“The lads have been on holiday for a well deserved break but after that they’ve got to get cracking on the programmes they’ve been left with.

“Obviously our recruitment had to be put on hold because of the play-offs, which was a bit frustrating but now it’s full steam ahead.”

The first fixtures many Blackpool followers will be looking for are those against Fylde coast neighbours Fleetwood Town.

Pool visit Highbury on Saturday, November 25, with the return fixture at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, April 14.

Blackpool will travel to Rotherham United for the last game of the season.