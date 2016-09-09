HALF TIME: Colchester 1-1 Blackpool

Blackpool head into the half-time break on level terms despite an impressive first-half at Colchester.

Pool were in charge for the majority of the half and deservedly took the lead after Armand Gnanduillet calmly slotted home when put through on goal.

They remained on top for the majority of the half but the home side drew level when Sammie Szmodics fired home from inside the area after the ball had fallen at his feet.

Blackpool started the game well, with Brad Potts having an early shot blocked from inside the box in the opening moments.

Kyle Vasell then volleyed straight at Sam Walker in the Colchester goal after the home side had cleared a corner.

Szmodics had Colchester’s real first chance of the game after firing wide from just outside the box, after a good knock down by striker Chris Porter.

But it was Gnanduillet who gave the Seasiders the lead in the 13th minute after being put through by Kyle Vasselll, before shrugging off the defender and calmly slotting home from inside the box.

It was far too easy for the striker, who bagged his second goal in as many games.

Just after the 20-minute mark, Blackpool came close again after ‘keeper Walker looked unconvincing punching away a Danny Pugh free-kick from near the corner flag.

Brad Potts then went close on the half-hour mark when he cut inside and dragged a shot just wide.

But Pool were pegged back shortly before half-time when Sammie Szmodics fired home from inside the area after the ball had fallen at his feet.

Aldred had a half-chance before the half-time whistle blew, but he was unable to keep his header down after a delivery from a corner.