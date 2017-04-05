Grimsby ticket sales pass the 1,200 mark

Grimsby Town have so far sold over 1,200 tickets for Saturday's clash against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

The Mariners, who come into the game on the back of a 5-1 thrashing by league leaders Doncaster Rovers, have been given a total allocation of 2,000 tickets.

It will be the second impressive away following in as many games at Bloomfield Road after 1,684 Hartlepool fans made the trip to the Fylde Coast.

READ MORE: Seasiders’ chairman rejects councillor’s quit letter



Tickets were slashed to £5 on that occasion and a similar initiative is being offered for this weekend's game, with all emergency service staff and armed forces personnel able to get in for free.

This weekend's game has been dubbed "Services Saturday" with the club offering free match tickets to those in the police, ambulance service, fire service and NHS in Lancashire.

The club says the offer, which also extends to those currently serving in the Armed Forces, is in place as a thank-you to those who ensure public safety and health on a daily basis, enforcing the law, protecting lives and dealing with medical emergencies.