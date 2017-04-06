Grimsby boss says pressure is all on Blackpool

Grimsby Town boss Marcus Bignot has heaped the pressure on Blackpool saying this Saturday's game between the two sides is "must win" for the Seasiders.

Pool's cruel 1-0 defeat to Luton Town last weekend saw Gary Bowyer's men drop out of the play-off places after other results went against them.

But it is still all to play for with the Seasiders sitting just two points behind seventh placed Carlisle United with six games remaining.

Bignot, who brings the Mariners to Bloomfield Road on Saturday, says Pool can't afford to drop too many more points between now and the end of the season.

"They’re going for the play-offs so Saturday is a must-win for them," he said.

"They can’t afford to drop points in the situation they’re in and the goal that they’re going for.

"You talk about firepower and they’ve got options in abundance for that number nine shirt and out wide.

"So we’re going to have to be at our best and again, it’ll be a great test for us off the ball because they’ll certainly test us in that respect.

"They lost really late on against Luton and they’ll be really disappointed that they didn’t come away with a draw. I’m led to believe that they think they did enough to do that and they’ll be looking for a response to that at home. We’re looking for a response as well after last weekend, so it should be a good one.

"For us, I want the right mentality and to be able to see that from the players against Blackpool."