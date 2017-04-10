Grimsby boss sacked just days after beating Blackpool

Grimsby Town manager Marcus Bignot has been sacked just days after his side beat Blackpool 3-1.

Bignot was only appointed by the Mariners back in November when he replaced Paul Hurst, who left to take over at League One side Shrewsbury Town.

But he has now been relieved of his first-team duties with immediate effect, with the Mariners sitting 14th in the League Two table in their first season back in the Football League.

Town were 3-1 winners at Blackpool on Saturday, which conemned the Seasiders to their first back-to-back defeats of the season.

Bignot's record during his short stint at Blundell Park reads nine wins, seven draws and 11 defeats from 27 games.

