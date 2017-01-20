Glovers have plenty to offer, says Bowyer

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer said tomorrow’s opponents Yeovil have had a good season to date but will want to kick on in the second half of the campaign.

The Glovers have recovered from a slow start to the season, which saw them rooted in the relegation zone, to now sit in 16th place and eight points above the bottom two.

Darren Way’s men, however, are winless in their last six games – a run which has seen them lose three and draw three in the league.

But last time out they secured a promising 1-1 draw away at promotion hopefuls Wycombe Wanders, and Bowyer believes there is more to come from the Glovers.

He said: “I’m on my pro-license with Darren Way and you look at the season they’ve had with the calibre of players that they’ve recruited, they’ve done fantastic so far and they’re not finished.

“Speaking to Darren, he feels anything is possible with his group so it’s going to be a tough challenge but one we’re going into full of confidence after Tuesday.

“They’re having a good season but they will want to kick on.

“They have the ability to mix it up. They can play football but they can go direct as well with one or two players they have there.

“We’ve got to make sure we recover well and we’ve got to have a good go at it.”

The Seasiders secured an impressive 3-0 win at Huish Park in the reverse fixture back in September – which at the time was Pool’s first away win on the road.

Bowyer’s men have since improved their form on the road with recent wins against Stevenage and Hartlepool, as well as their FA Cup replay success away at Oakwell on Tuesday night.