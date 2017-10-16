Fylde Coast clubs awaiting FA Cup first round draw

Have your say

The names of Blackpool, Fleetwood Town and AFC Fylde will be in the hat for tonight's FA Cup first round draw.

League One and League Two clubs enter the competition at this stage, while the Coasters made it through the qualifying stage after beating Wrexham 1-0.

Hyde United and Ossett Town - both of the Northern Premier League - and Isthmian League Division One North side Heybridge are the lowest ranked teams left in the competition.

The draw is due to begin at around 7.10pm and will be broadcast live on BBC Two and BT Sport.

Blackpool are ball number 5, while Fleetwood Town are number 20. National League side AFC Fylde are ball number 59.

Here's the full list:

5 Blackpool

6 Bradford City

7 Bristol Rovers

8 Bury

9 Cambridge United

10 Carlisle United

11 Charlton Athletic

12 Cheltenham Town

13 Chesterfield

14 Colchester United

15 Coventry City

16 Crawley Town

17 Crewe Alexandra

18 Doncaster Rovers

19 Exeter City

20 Fleetwood Town

21 Forest Green Rovers

22 Gillingham

23 Grimsby Town

24 Lincoln City

25 Luton Town

26 Mansfield Town

27 Milton Keynes Dons

28 Morecambe

29 Newport County

30 Northampton Town

31 Notts County

32 Oldham Athletic

33 Oxford United

34 Peterborough United

35 Plymouth Argyle

36 Port Vale

37 Portsmouth

38 Rochdale

39 Rotherham United

40 Scunthorpe United

41 Shrewsbury Town

42 Southend United

43 Stevenage

44 Swindon Town

45 Walsall

46 Wigan Athletic

47 Wycombe Wanderers

48 Yeovil Town

49 Tranmere Rovers

50 Solihull Moors or Ossett Town

51 Hartlepool United

52 Shaw Lane

53 Chorley or Boston United

54 AFC Telford United

55 Gainsborough Trinity

56 Nantwich Town or Kettering Town

57 Gateshead

58 Guiseley

59 AFC Fylde

60 Kidderminster Harriers

61 Hyde United

62 Macclesfield Town

63 Brackley Town or Billericay Town

64 Dagenham & Redbridge or Leyton Orient

65 Hereford

66 Aldershot Town

67 Bath City or Chelmsford City

68 Oxford City

69 Maidenhead United

70 Heybridge Swifts

71 Woking or Concord Rangers

72 Truro City

73 Dover Athletic or Bromley

74 Slough Town

75 Dartford

76 Boreham Wood

77 Maidstone United or Enfield Town

78 Leatherhead

79 Sutton United

80 East Thurrock United or Ebbsfleet United