Fylde Coast clubs awaiting FA Cup first round draw

The names of Blackpool, Fleetwood Town and AFC Fylde will be in the hat for tonight's FA Cup first round draw.
League One and League Two clubs enter the competition at this stage, while the Coasters made it through the qualifying stage after beating Wrexham 1-0.
Hyde United and Ossett Town - both of the Northern Premier League - and Isthmian League Division One North side Heybridge are the lowest ranked teams left in the competition.
The draw is due to begin at around 7.10pm and will be broadcast live on BBC Two and BT Sport.
Blackpool are ball number 5, while Fleetwood Town are number 20. National League side AFC Fylde are ball number 59.
Here's the full list:
5 Blackpool
6 Bradford City
7 Bristol Rovers
8 Bury
9 Cambridge United
10 Carlisle United
11 Charlton Athletic
12 Cheltenham Town
13 Chesterfield
14 Colchester United
15 Coventry City
16 Crawley Town
17 Crewe Alexandra
18 Doncaster Rovers
19 Exeter City
20 Fleetwood Town
21 Forest Green Rovers
22 Gillingham
23 Grimsby Town
24 Lincoln City
25 Luton Town
26 Mansfield Town
27 Milton Keynes Dons
28 Morecambe
29 Newport County
30 Northampton Town
31 Notts County
32 Oldham Athletic
33 Oxford United
34 Peterborough United
35 Plymouth Argyle
36 Port Vale
37 Portsmouth
38 Rochdale
39 Rotherham United
40 Scunthorpe United
41 Shrewsbury Town
42 Southend United
43 Stevenage
44 Swindon Town
45 Walsall
46 Wigan Athletic
47 Wycombe Wanderers
48 Yeovil Town
49 Tranmere Rovers
50 Solihull Moors or Ossett Town
51 Hartlepool United
52 Shaw Lane
53 Chorley or Boston United
54 AFC Telford United
55 Gainsborough Trinity
56 Nantwich Town or Kettering Town
57 Gateshead
58 Guiseley
59 AFC Fylde
60 Kidderminster Harriers
61 Hyde United
62 Macclesfield Town
63 Brackley Town or Billericay Town
64 Dagenham & Redbridge or Leyton Orient
65 Hereford
66 Aldershot Town
67 Bath City or Chelmsford City
68 Oxford City
69 Maidenhead United
70 Heybridge Swifts
71 Woking or Concord Rangers
72 Truro City
73 Dover Athletic or Bromley
74 Slough Town
75 Dartford
76 Boreham Wood
77 Maidstone United or Enfield Town
78 Leatherhead
79 Sutton United
80 East Thurrock United or Ebbsfleet United